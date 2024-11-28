More VOCFM News

The ANC is grilled over why Phala Phala stolen funds were not banked

By Kouthar Sambo

The African National Congress (ANC) faced a lengthy grilling by the Constitutional Court over why its president Cyril Ramaphosa did not bank the United States (US) dollars stolen from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

This comes as the court was engaged in a marathon hearing on Tuesday, as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African Transformation Movement (ATM) challenged a National Assembly decision not to subject Ramaphosa to an impeachment inquiry in 2022.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, a political analyst, Zwelethu Jolobe, said the president is a multi-billionaire and locating a large amount of foreign currency under the mattress is rather “bizarre”.

“The issue here is that there hasn’t been a clear explanation on his part, which results in people asking more questions on the matter, which makes it all the more suspicious,” remarked Jolobe.

*Feel free to listen further

Photo: PresidencyZA/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app