The ANC is grilled over why Phala Phala stolen funds were not banked

By Kouthar Sambo

The African National Congress (ANC) faced a lengthy grilling by the Constitutional Court over why its president Cyril Ramaphosa did not bank the United States (US) dollars stolen from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

This comes as the court was engaged in a marathon hearing on Tuesday, as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African Transformation Movement (ATM) challenged a National Assembly decision not to subject Ramaphosa to an impeachment inquiry in 2022.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, a political analyst, Zwelethu Jolobe, said the president is a multi-billionaire and locating a large amount of foreign currency under the mattress is rather “bizarre”.

“The issue here is that there hasn’t been a clear explanation on his part, which results in people asking more questions on the matter, which makes it all the more suspicious,” remarked Jolobe.

