Teen arrested in Parkwood for illegal firearm possession

The South African Police Services (SAPS) arrested a 17-year-old male in Parkwood for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition while conducting crime prevention duties on Monday.

SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg detailed the incident:

“Grassy Park police were patrolling Dove Road, Parkwood, when they heard a gunshot nearby. Upon investigating, they saw three males fleeing the scene. After pursuing them, officers apprehended one suspect and found a .22 calibre revolver with four rounds of ammunition.”

The suspect will face charges in the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

Furthermore, in a separate incident, the Lwandle Crime Prevention Unit arrested an adult male for possession of a 9mm pistol with one round of ammunition.

“Officers followed information about a man in possession of a firearm at Broadway Square. After locating and searching him, they confiscated the weapon,” said Twigg.

The suspect in this case is set to appear in the Strand Magistrates’ Court once charged

