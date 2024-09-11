Teachers encouraged to take action as WC faces massive job cuts

By Ragheema Mclean

Education remains a cornerstone of development worldwide, yet recent budget cuts are casting shadows over the future of the sector across the country and particularly in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced last month that it would be slashing over 2,400 teaching positions due to financial constraints, sparking outrage among educators, civil society organizations, and concerned citizens alike.

The job cuts have drawn sharp criticism, with many warning of a domino effect that could further destabilize the education system and exacerbate unemployment rates.

Civil society groups, including Equal Education, have expressed deep concern, arguing that the elimination of teaching positions will have severe repercussions on the quality of education in the province.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Nontsikelelo Dlulani, Head of Organizing for Equal Education in the Western Cape called on teachers to take an active role in opposing the cuts.

“A lot of times, we focus on what the department should do, but we forget the teachers who are affected and are sitting in uncertainty. This situation also affects the learners, who are the primary members of the school community.”

She added, “Equal Education has been advocating for several years for an end to the hostility, especially within the education department. We have consistently raised concerns about these budget cuts, warning that they will affect the country’s education system.”

“We believe that this is the time for teachers to mobilize and organize themselves, and raise their voices against these cuts, because it goes beyond just losing a job,” she said, urging educators to fight for the future of their profession and the learners they serve.

Listen to the full interview below:

