Table Mountain National Park fire contained

The South African National Parks announced that the fire that broke out in Newlands Ravine at Table Mountain National Park on Sunday morning has been contained. However, Newlands Forest remains closed to the public due to significant damage and instability on the path. Meanwhile, the other trails on Devil’s Peak and Platteklip to McLear’s Beacon are open for use. SANParks spokesperson Charles Phahlane stated that a ground crew is on standby and ready to respond, if necessary when temperatures rise later today.

“The South African National Parks extends its gratitude to the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, as well as the Provincial Disaster Management, for their invaluable assistance. “We also want to express our heartfelt thanks to the businesses and members of the public who generously donate to support the firefighters. Many of these brave individuals are volunteers who take on high-risk duties in their spare time.”

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay