Stilfontein Solidarity Picket to protest exploitative mining at Mining Indaba

The Stilfontein Solidarity picket is set to take place on Wednesday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) during the Mining Indaba. The public has been urged to participate in the demonstration, which seeks to challenge exploitative mining practices and state-backed corporate greed.

Speaking on NewsBeat on Monday, Bench Marks Foundation’s David van Wyk highlighted the growing concerns around the shift from large-scale industrial mining in South Africa.

“We have a problem in this country. The country is moving away from large-scale industrial mining, and many mines are closing down. We’ve got 6,000 abandoned mines, which is a criminal act in its own right. We would want to see a transition that is not exploitative, moving towards medium, small, and artisanal mining. It can be done if we put our minds to it,” he said.

However, Van Wyk criticised the lack of clear policies, pointing out that while a policy white paper was developed after Marikana, it has yet to be legislated.

Listen to the full interview below:

Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

