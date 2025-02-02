More VOCFM News

Stats reveal violence between partners remains high in SA

Violence against partners in relationships appears to be tapering off but the numbers remain very high. That is according to statistics provided by Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, in a parliamentary reply to an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) question.

Mchunu has revealed that between 2019 and 2024, 1736 females were killed by their partners while 1507 males were killed by their partners for the period under review.

For the 2020/21 year, 642 deaths were recorded for both genders while in the 2021/22 year the number increased to 729.

In the 2022/23 year, the number escalated further to 995 deaths before tapering off to 887 in the 2023/24 year.

Mchunu could not provide the race statistics for these deaths as this classification is optional in the crime administration system.

However, he says female victims would generally reflect the population dynamics in the country, where the majority would be black victims.

Source: SABC News

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

