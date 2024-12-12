Spaza shop registration deadline looms

The deadline for spaza shop registration, initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 21-day directive, is fast approaching, with unregistered businesses facing potential penalties. Reports reveal that 540 spaza shops in Soweto have already been shut down, but the total number of spaza shops in Soweto and across South Africa far exceeds this figure. The registration process, which requires businesses to submit their documents, raises questions about the government’s next steps after the deadline.

National Informal Traders Alliance of South Africa President Rosheda Muller expressed concern, stating, “It is difficult to pinpoint numbers, but Gauteng has reported 13,000 registered spaza shops, of which 2,000 are owned by non-South Africans. Meanwhile, 540 shops have been closed. Across all provinces, feedback suggests it’s business as usual, even with the deadline looming.”

Muller also highlighted her concerns about the R500 million allocated by the government to refurbish and restock spaza shops, noting that access to these funds depends on registration within the 21-day period. She added, “Most provincial and local governments seem lenient. For instance, this week in Woodstock, Cape Town, over 100 spaza shop owners attended a health and safety meeting, but not all could be processed.”

With the deadline imminent, the effectiveness of the registration initiative remains uncertain.

