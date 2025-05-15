More VOCFM News

South Africa’s Public Healthcare Holds Strong by Global Standards

South Africa’s public healthcare system continues to perform well in maintaining affordability, aligning with international standards. This was the key message at the 2025 Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) Conference, held in Cape Town, where over 1,000 delegates from more than 15 countries, including representatives from Europe and the Americas, gathered to discuss healthcare reform.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive, BHF Managing Director Dr Katlego Mothudi said the conference aimed to reflect on the current state of regional healthcare and explore solutions for improvement. “The main purpose of the conference was to take stock of where we are as a region and to learn from one another in terms of what we need to do to improve healthcare services,” said Mothudi.

He noted that the central theme was improving access to quality healthcare. “Access is a key issue globally, especially in light of universal health coverage. We want to ensure people can access quality services without a significant financial burden,” he added.

The event united policymakers, clinicians, and healthcare innovators, emphasising the need for increased accessibility and equity in healthcare across South Africa, particularly for vulnerable and underserved communities.

Lee-Yandra Paulsen

