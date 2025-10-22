South African Post Office Faces Irrelevance as Digital Shift Deepens

Once the heartbeat of communication and commerce in South Africa, the South African Post Office (SAPO), the country’s oldest state-owned enterprise, is now struggling to remain relevant in a fast-changing digital world.

With a history spanning 233 years, the institution has become a symbol of state-owned decline amid modernisation and mismanagement.

In the 12 years since SAPO was first declared technically insolvent, it has recorded nearly R10 billion in cumulative losses. During this period, the number of branches and employees has been cut by roughly three-quarters, while annual revenue has dropped by almost 80%.

Despite receiving R12.1 billion in taxpayer-funded bailouts, the Post Office has failed to recover from years of poor management, a crippling staff strike, and a damaged reputation for delayed or missing deliveries.

A recent VOC News poll found that over 90% of respondents had not visited a Post Office in several years, with some admitting they have never set foot in one at all. This highlights how far the once-essential service has fallen from public use.

Independent Economic Analyst Professor Bonke Dumisa said the Post Office has “lost its relevance” in today’s economy.

“I can say it with authority that the Post Office in South Africa has lost its relevance. Yes, in rural areas, it still plays a role, but when you look at the number of branches that are still effective, most are simply a waste of public funds. People argue that closing them would cost jobs, but the question is, what jobs are left to save?”

Listen to the full interview with Professor Bonke Dumisa below:

While customers have largely shifted to private couriers and online banking, the Post Office remains a key employer for thousands, many of whom face growing uncertainty.

Moffat Seutlwadi, National Organiser of the Communication Workers Union, said employees have borne the brunt of SAPO’s collapse.

“It puts a real strain on workers. Many are doing the jobs of two or three people without proper tools or systems. The Post Office hasn’t kept up with digital advances, and workers haven’t had a salary increase since 2018. Despite this, they still report to work every day under very tough conditions.”

With mounting losses, outdated systems, and dwindling public confidence, analysts warn that SAPO’s survival now hinges on whether it can reinvent itself in the digital era or face eventual extinction.

VOC News

Photo: @PostofficeSa/X