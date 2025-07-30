South Africa Urged to Tackle Human Trafficking as Global Crisis Intensifies

As the world marks World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on Wednesday (30 July 2025) under the theme “Human Trafficking is Organised Crime – End the Exploitation,” the Western Cape Department of Social Development has reiterated the urgent need for coordinated action to combat trafficking in South Africa.

According to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, 74 people, mainly women, children, and youth under 25, were rescued from trafficking in the past year. The department is calling on all South Africans to take responsibility for protecting children, monitoring their online activity, and reporting any suspicious behaviour.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development, which is a member of the Provincial Trafficking in Persons Task Team, collaborates with various government departments, civil society organisations, and national agencies to prevent trafficking and support victims.

Local task teams are being established at major ports of entry, including airports and harbours, to enhance coordination, improve victim support services, and assist in identifying suspected traffickers.

Western Cape Social Development Minister Jaco Londt said, “Local task teams will operate from transport hubs, strengthening coordination and oversight to prevent trafficking. During the 2024/25 financial year, 11 trafficking victims accessed support services at shelters funded by the department, but many more remain unidentified. Unless someone speaks up, victims often go unnoticed.”

Criminologist and National Coordinator for Missing Children South Africa, Bianca van Aswegen, said human trafficking in South Africa continues to be a growing concern. Speaking to VOC News, she described the country as a transit, import, and export hub for trafficking, with victims often trafficked for forced labour, sexual exploitation, illegal adoptions, and organ harvesting.

“We need to stand together to fight trafficking,” said Van Aswegen. “If cases aren’t reported, we cannot assist or intervene. Communities must be alert and report anything suspicious to police or our organisation.” She also stressed the growing risk posed by social media and online platforms. “Children are the most vulnerable. Parents must monitor their children’s online activity, know who they’re speaking to, and ensure privacy settings are properly set.”

Both the Department of Social Development and organisations like Missing Children South Africa continue to urge the public to report suspected trafficking to local police stations or helplines.

“If you see something, say something. Every report matters,” concluded Van Aswegen.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay