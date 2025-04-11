South Africa jumps to 7th in Emerging Markets Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index

South Africa has risen from eleventh to seventh place in the emerging markets section of Kearney’s 2025 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index. The improvement is driven by a more stable power supply, infrastructure reforms, and developments in green energy. Investors have praised Eskom’s increased stability, the unbundling of logistics services, and investments in hydrogen projects. The country’s mineral wealth and exemption from key U.S. tariffs have also enhanced its appeal. Kearney’s Theo Sibiya highlighted growing investor interest—including from the Middle East—signaling rising global confidence in South Africa.

Photo: Pixabay