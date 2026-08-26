South Africa and Brazil Strengthen Bilateral Ties at Joint Commission

South Africa and Brazil have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation during the eighth session of the South Africa-Brazil Joint Commission in Pretoria.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola and Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira co-chaired the talks, which focused on trade, agriculture, energy, defence, health, mining, technology and cooperation through BRICS, the G20 and the Global South.

Lamola said both countries must continue identifying new areas of collaboration while protecting their shared democratic values.

“Our two nations have also been challenged to stand up, defend our national interests and safeguard our democracies against external dictates,” Lamola said.

He added that South Africa’s and Brazil’s histories have shown that democracy and nation-building are closely connected and that democratic gains should never be taken for granted.

Vieira announced that a multisectoral Brazilian trade mission is currently in South Africa to explore mutually beneficial investment and trade opportunities. He highlighted growing cooperation in science and technology, including space science, ocean research and healthcare.

“Our countries can contribute to greater health security in the Global South,” Vieira said.

He also identified food and nutrition security as a shared priority, praising South Africa’s efforts to expand agricultural production while calling for stronger collaboration in vaccine manufacturing and broader international partnerships.

VOC News

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