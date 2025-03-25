More VOCFM News

Social Development to Host Africa Children’s Summit in April

The Department of Social Development, in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, will host the Bi-Annual Africa Children’s Summit (ACS) in Johannesburg from April 4 to 7. The event will bring together 1,300 children from across the continent, with 300 attending in person and 1,000 participating virtually.

 

According to department spokesperson Bathembu Futshane, the summit will focus on child rights, gender-based violence, and inclusive representation for marginalized groups.

 

“With the theme ‘Seen, Heard, Engaged,’ this child-led conference represents a crucial step in ensuring African children’s voices are amplified in policy-making and decision-making processes. It builds on the foundation laid by the Nairobi Summit, reinforcing the need to place children at the heart of discussions that impact them,” Futshane said.

VOC News

Photo: @NMCF_SA/ X
Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

