Social Development Minister Calls for Nominations to Central Drug Authority

Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, is calling for public nominations to appoint new members to the Central Drug Authority (CDA). The deadline for submissions is June 30.

The CDA advises government on strategies to combat substance abuse and monitors the implementation of the National Drug Master Plan.

According to Bathembu Futshane from the department, nominees must hold at least a bachelor’s degree and have a minimum of five years’ experience in relevant fields such as substance abuse treatment, prevention, or law enforcement.

“The CDA comprises 34 members, of whom 21 are appointed from government departments. The minister appoints the remaining 13 based on public nominations. The term of office for members is determined by the minister and may not exceed five years. The current CDA members’ term expires in March 2026,” said Futshane.

