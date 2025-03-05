More VOCFM News

Skill Development: How to make Skill Development more Inclusive

By Kouthar Sambo

While skill development drives personal and economic growth, many face the struggles of high costs and limited accessibility. Speaking across the VOC airwaves, Khalil Patel, a volunteer board member of Constellation 150 (C150), a youth-driven community empowerment organisation in South Africa, highlighted the importance of breaking down barriers to make skill development more inclusive.

“When we think about skills development, we think about employment, but it’s more than just employment – it is about dignity, empowerment, and unlocking people’s potential,” he said.

“Allah (SWT) says in the Quran, in Juzz 114 (Surah Taha), which says: My Lord, increase me in knowledge, and that sets the tone for a Muslim and the way we live our lives,” added Patel.

*Listen to the full interview here. 

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app