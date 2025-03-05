Skill Development: How to make Skill Development more Inclusive

By Kouthar Sambo

While skill development drives personal and economic growth, many face the struggles of high costs and limited accessibility. Speaking across the VOC airwaves, Khalil Patel, a volunteer board member of Constellation 150 (C150), a youth-driven community empowerment organisation in South Africa, highlighted the importance of breaking down barriers to make skill development more inclusive.

“When we think about skills development, we think about employment, but it’s more than just employment – it is about dignity, empowerment, and unlocking people’s potential,” he said.

“Allah (SWT) says in the Quran, in Juzz 114 (Surah Taha), which says: My Lord, increase me in knowledge, and that sets the tone for a Muslim and the way we live our lives,” added Patel.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: Pixabay