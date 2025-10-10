SIU Targets R900 Million in Tembisa Hospital Fraud

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is moving to recover approximately R900 million from a syndicate accused of syphoning off billions from Tembisa Hospital through fraudulent procurement schemes.

SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, confirmed that luxury cars were among assets seized from a Sandton mansion linked to Hangwani Maumela, the alleged mastermind behind the scam, during a raid on Thursday. Maumela reportedly used 41 companies to extract R820 million over two years via fraudulent contracts. A separate raid was also carried out at a car dealership in Mpumalanga.

“The process will proceed at the Special Tribunal, where we set all those orders aside, and the Special Tribunal will then order the assets to be forfeited to the state so that we can get them sold and convert them into money that we send back to the Department of Health so that it can serve its purpose,” Mothibi explained.

OUTA CEO Wayne Duwenage welcomed the development:

“Well, things are starting to happen now. It has been four years since Babita Diakoran was murdered, and we’ve had a lot of allegations and information in the media, and now finally something’s happening. So, could this be a pivotal moment for more? I think there’s a lot more that has to be done, but this is a good thing, a good sign.”

Listen to the full interview with Wayne Duwenage below:

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

VOC News

Photo: @RSASIU/X