Shumeez Scott Foundation spreads joy with toy drive

The Shumeez Scott Foundation has launched a festive season toy drive aimed at spreading joy and creating cherished memories for children this holiday season.

Foundation Director Bahia Janodien shared her inspiration for the initiative, which began two years ago: “During outreach visits, especially to downtown areas, we noticed many young children playing with nothing but sand because they had no toys.”

She recounted a memorable visit to Jamestown, where the foundation brought cupcakes and donated toys. “The joy on the children’s faces was indescribable, something money simply cannot buy,” Janodien said. She emphasized the impact of the gesture: “Many kids from farms are deprived of so much. Even receiving an old toy feels like getting something brand new to them. This will be our second year returning to Jamestown, and seeing their joy is more than enough motivation to keep going.”

The public is encouraged to support the toy drive by donating toys or assisting the foundation with packing party packs and distributing them to children. Those interested can contact Bahia Janodien directly at 071 443 6014.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay