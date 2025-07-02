Severe Weather Warnings Issued for the Western Cape as Cold Front Approaches

Cape Town residents are urged to brace themselves as another cold front is expected to make landfall in the coming days.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre has confirmed that it has received several weather warnings from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) including a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall, expected to affect large parts of the Western Cape from Thursday through to Sunday (3 – 6 July 2025).

The Disaster Risk Management’s Charlotte Powell said this could once again lead to localised flooding.

The city has confirmed that all key role players are on standby to assist with any emergencies during this time.