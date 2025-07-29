Several pro-Palestine members, activists, and civil society groups convened at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town on Sunday, 27 July 2025, calling for an end to the starvation of people in Gaza. The move comes as Israel imposes its blockade on Gaza, blocking and destroying humanitarian aid.

Speaking to VOC News, Megan Choritz, a representative from South African Jews for a Free Palestine (SAJFP), who participated in the solidarity walk for Gaza, emphasized the significance of the event. Recent reports have indicated that airdrops into Gaza are taking place, with leaders of aid agencies describing these efforts as a “grotesque distraction” that cannot remedy the mass starvation crisis in Gaza.

Photo: Anwar Omar