The recent spell of inclement weather has prompted several NGO partners and organisations to begin mop-up operations and offer relief to communities affected by heavy rainfall over the past 36 hours.

“Currently, the Mustadafin Foundation is providing aid in Valhalla Park; Ashraful Aid is lending assistance in Gugulethu, specifically the Waterfront and Phola Park. Meals on Wheels and Blue Ribbon Bakery have also come on board, and the Community Chest will deliver blankets to affected communities from tomorrow,” said Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) spokesperson Sonica Lategan.

“Assessments are ongoing in the affected areas, while relevant City departments continue their efforts to address service-related impacts caused by the inclement weather. The rain is expected to ease for the remainder of the day, with more light showers forecast from tomorrow morning,” added Lategan.

Stay tuned to VOC’s PM Drive show for the latest updates on relief efforts, including mop-up operations by the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers.

Photo: GOTG/Facebook