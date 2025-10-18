Seven killed in Philippi East shooting, police launch manhunt

Police in the Western Cape have launched a massive manhunt following the fatal shooting of seven men, aged 20 to 30, on Road 53 in Better Life, Philippi East, on Friday.

SAPS Spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut reported that police are investigating the incident, although the motive remains unknown.

“Detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit are actively following up on all leads to identify the suspects behind these brutal attacks. Provincial Commissioner Thembisile Patekile has condemned this senseless violence and is appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application. All information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” stated Traut.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm