Section 27 calls for the fiscal framework to be rectified

By Rachel Mohamed

The civil organization Section 27 has called for reforms to the 2025/2026 Fiscal Framework to address the growing inefficiencies in various sectors of the Republic of South Africa while ensuring the measures do not negatively impact vulnerable communities.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Matshidiso Lencoasa, the Budget Analyst at Section 27, stated, “We are advocating for the budget to prioritize the needs of the people in our country.”

Lencoasa added, “We appreciate the increased spending on education and healthcare; however, if these increases are funded by a 0.5% VAT hike, we are very concerned about the impact on marginalized communities, as well as the potential effects on inflation and the overall cost of living in the country.”

