School bullying’s lasting impact on learners

Bullying in schools can have long-term effects on social adjustment, self-confidence, and academic motivation. While some schools implement innovative strategies to combat bullying, eradicating it remains a challenge.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Monday, Bhavna Lutchman, Online Counselling Project Manager at Childline South Africa, highlighted the severe consequences of school and online bullying. “Bullying can have significant long-term effects on learners, impacting their emotional, psychological, and academic well-being. From our experience on Childline’s helpline, victims often experience increased anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem, which can persist into adulthood if not addressed.”

Lutchman further explained the academic impact: “Learners may struggle with concentration, leading to lower grades. Socially, they may have difficulty maintaining relationships due to trust issues. Over time, if not addressed with proper therapy or assistance, the trauma from bullying can lead to severe mental health issues.”

Experts urge schools and parents to intervene early, ensuring that affected learners receive the necessary support.

