SAVE THE AUWAL | Experts weigh in on gentrification in Bo-Kaap

As the debate over the proposed hotel next to the historic Auwal Masjid intensifies, a special roundtable discussion hosted by veteran journalist Shafiq Morton has further unpacked the complexities surrounding development, gentrification, and heritage preservation in Bo-Kaap.

This discussion builds on previous conversations where community leaders, residents, and political figures voiced their concerns over the project’s implications.

Historian and heritage activist Mogamat Kamedien criticized the City’s development agenda, pointing out the stark contrast between commercial projects and the ongoing housing crisis in Bo-Kaap.

“There is land for a hotel in Bo-Kaap, but there’s no space for social housing. One of the most burning issues in Bo-Kaap is that people need housing. If they are compelled to leave Bo-Kaap, they will have to go to places beyond—the areas where people from District Six were relocated to on the Cape Flats.”

Renowned Islamic scholar and educator Shaykh Igshaan Taliep emphasized the ethical responsibility of preserving Bo-Kaap’s historical character, particularly in relation to faith and cultural inheritance.

“As people of faith, the core consideration of all laws, conventions, and norms is the well-being of human beings, society, and the common good of all. How do you preserve inheritance as per the intent when you are bringing in new developments that completely take away from what people visit Bo-Kaap to experience?”

What’s at Stake?

Heritage specialist Dr. Stephen Townsend provided a technical perspective, arguing that the legal framework for heritage conservation must extend beyond mere structural preservation.

“Our appeal application speaks not just to the built form of the development but also to its significance and uses. What do the people who live there and possess the space feel? How will they be impacted? All of this is crucial in the decision that the mayor must make.”

Meanwhile, researcher Mishkah Bassedien, whose master’s research examined responsible cultural tourism and gentrification in Bo-Kaap, argued that tourism-driven development is eroding the neighborhood’s cultural and religious identity.

“My research on responsible cultural tourism in Bo-Kaap found that over-tourism is eroding the area’s cultural and religious identity.”

While the City of Cape Town has refused to comment until the application process concludes, the growing public discourse suggests that this battle is far from over.

