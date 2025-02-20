SAVE THE AUWAL | Bo-Kaap residents, activists, and politicians unite against hotel development

The historic Bo-Kaap community has once again raised its voice against a proposed hotel development near the Auwal Masjid, South Africa’s first mosque. This comes as a petition to preserve the masjid and protect the area’s heritage has gained more than 4,000 signatures.

The renewed outcry follows a pending decision by the City of Cape Town regarding the construction of a six-storey hotel behind the mosque in the heart of Bo-Kaap.

To highlight the significance of the area and the potential impact of the development—not only on Bo-Kaap’s historical landscape but on the Auwal Masjid itself—Voice of the Cape (VOC) hosted a 12-hour live broadcast from the mosque on Friday, 14 February 2024, from 06h00 to 18h00.

During VOC Breakfast’s live segment from Auwal Masjid, key stakeholders voiced their concerns over the development’s potential threat to the heritage and cultural integrity of the area.

Heritage Under Threat

Chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratespayers Association (BCKRA) Osman Shaboodien, stressed the broader importance of Bo-Kaap’s heritage beyond just the Auwal Masjid.

“It’s about time that we place a lot of emphasis, not only on the Auwal but also on the heritage and culture of Bo-Kaap as a whole,” he stated.

He elaborated on the long-standing struggle against the hotel development, noting that the site has been contentious since 2007.

“The hotel building site has a history coming on from 2007 already; it highlights how things happen in Bo-Kaap. As much as we have heritage protections, this does not protect everything.”

Shaboodien pointed out a critical issue with the legal framework governing development in Bo-Kaap.

“The challenge we are facing is that the interpretation of the heritage overlay zone does not trump zoning, so you’ll find that the old Apartheid zoning in Bo-Kaap is still prevalent.”

“This is the umpteenth time that this project has been going through a commission. We have appealed it multiple times and now we’re at the long stage. We presented oral submissions for PAP, we will be doing the appeal, and this appeal is now on the mayor’s desk. He has the final say.”

Political Leaders Weigh In

Political parties echoed the concerns of the residents, highlighting the project’s implications for Bo-Kaap’s heritage and the broader Muslim community in Cape Town.

EFF Member of Parliament Nazier Paulsen stressed that opposition to the development is part of a larger struggle to protect Muslim heritage in Cape Town.

“It is important to put this into context: there is an increasing opposition to what Muslim people and Cape Malay people consider their heritage, in terms of our Masaajid and in terms of a place like Bo-Kaap that is very significant to the Muslims of Cape Town and South Africa. These isolated incidents should not be taken lightly. The fact that they are willing to allow a development like a hotel next to the Auwal Masjid should not be allowed and should not go forward.”

MP and National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Faadiel Adams called the proposal an outright disregard for the Muslim community.

“It is total madness. We feel it’s disrespectful to the Muslim community, so all we are doing is speaking for our constituency, and I applaud the people of Bo-Kaap for always standing up. We are not in the way of progress, but there are certain sites that are important to us, to our culture, and to our history.”

Khaled Sayed, leader of the ANC in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, linked the project to a broader agenda of gentrification.

“This project again ties in with the broader agenda to gentrify Bo-Kaap. It’s an infringement on the cultural and heritage rights not only of Bo-Kaap but of all Muslims in the Cape, in South Africa, and on the continent.”

Faizal Sayed, provincial spokesperson for the MK Party, emphasized the need for community-centered development.

“We are not opposed to development; it’s rather the kind of development that we are opposed to. Instead of a hotel and a development that benefits private investors, we call for a development that is more community-centered, one that preserves Bo-Kaap’s identity while ensuring economic growth.”

Residents Stand Firm

Bo-Kaap residents living near the proposed site expressed their fears about the impact of the development on their homes and daily lives.

Shireen Sampson, whose property is directly adjacent to the site, said gentrification is a reality they cannot ignore.

“Our property is right next to the proposed hotel. It’s not a few metres away; it’s literally on our doorstep. Gentrification is real, development is happening all around, and this is expected, but obviously within reason, and it has to be compliant with Bo-Kaap heritage. This proposal does not fit in.”

Meanwhile, Community activist Jacky Poking reiterated that their opposition is not to development itself, but rather the nature of the development.

“The issue around this development is that we’ve never said that we were against development on that site, but it’s about what is going to be developed, what use it’s going to have, and the impact it has on the entire block. The entire area is a very sensitive heritage node,” she noted.

*VOC News reached out to multiple government representatives and stakeholders, but they declined to participate in the event. Flyt Investments did not respond to the request.

Meanwhile, the City stated that it would refrain from commenting until the appeals process is fully completed.

VOC NEWS

Photos: VOCfm