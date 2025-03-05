SASSA welcomes the sentence of a 69 year old woman who defrauded the agency

By Kouthar Sambo

The Pretoria North Regional Court sentenced Devi Sarathamoney (69) to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, 4 March 2025, for perjury, theft, and fraud against the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

“Sarathamoney’s sentence serves as a warning to anyone fraudulently receiving grant money. She submitted false documents to SASSA and was approved for an Old Age Grant from 2017 to 2022, despite being the sole director of a company doing business with the government,” explained SASSA’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Themba Matlou.

“As an organization, we welcome this judgment and hope it sets an example for those defrauding SASSA. Using illegal documents to obtain grant money will eventually be exposed, as we conduct monthly reviews to ensure grants are paid to the right people,” Matlou added.

He emphasized that SASSA works closely with law enforcement and other stakeholders to combat corruption and fraud.

“Our mandate is to distribute grants to the rightful beneficiaries while protecting taxpayers’ money. The fight against fraud and corruption can only be won if we work together as a society,” Matlou concluded.

Photo: SASSA