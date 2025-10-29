SASSA Warns Public Against False Social Grant Payment Messages

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has raised alarm over a surge in misinformation circulating on social media regarding social grant payments. This follows the spread of a message claiming that the agency would issue double payments to beneficiaries this month.

SASSA has dismissed the claims as false, urging beneficiaries and the public not to believe or share the message.

“SASSA would like to categorically state that this is not true, and the Agency urges all its beneficiaries and the public at large not to entertain this information as there has been no announcement of social grants double payment by SASSA or government,” the agency said in a statement.

National spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi appealed to beneficiaries to rely only on official communication channels for accurate information.

“We appeal to our beneficiaries to only rely on credible sources of information on our official social media pages. Before anyone can share any information pertaining to social grants, they must first verify its authenticity to avoid disseminating false information that may cause anxiety and stress to our beneficiaries,” said Letsatsi.

SASSA emphasized that social grants remain a crucial source of livelihood for more than 19 million South Africans. The agency warned that the spread of fake news not only misleads the public but also causes unnecessary panic among vulnerable citizens.

“Social grants are the livelihood of millions. When people create and disseminate false information, it creates untold panic and stress. We appeal to all South Africans to stop these acts and for our beneficiaries to remain vigilant,” SASSA concluded.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stock