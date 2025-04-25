SASSA Rolls Out Biometric Checks to Prevent Fraud

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is rolling out a new biometric enrolment and identity verification process for clients who apply for grants using alternative identification methods. This includes refugees or asylum seekers who don’t possess the standard 13-digit South African ID number. The aim is to tighten security and prevent fraud within the system.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Friday, SASSA Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the new process is crucial for verifying identity. “This is targeted at people who do not have an ID book and who make an application. For example, if you are a refugee and don’t have an authenticated Identity Book, you can apply. We give you a certain number that you must authenticate,” he explained.

Letsatsi added, “Over the past years, since the judgment handed down in terms of the status of the refugee, there have been individuals who identified an opportunity to commit fraud.”

Photo: VOCfm/Stock