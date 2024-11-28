SASSA faces pushback over new facial recognition system for grants

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) plans to introduce a facial recognition system for grant recipients, despite previous resistance. This move comes as the agency’s security measures face scrutiny following revelations by two Stellenbosch University Computer Science students, who uncovered significant fraud within the system.

Black Sash Helpline Manager, Kgothatso Sibanda, highlighted the concerns surrounding the system, particularly its implementation. “It’s important to understand that the individuals affected have a constitutional right to social assistance under Section 27(1)(c) of the Constitution,” Sibanda explained.

“The pushback arose because of challenges in implementing the system. For example, when SASSA abruptly suspends or stops grant payments, it infringes on beneficiaries’ rights.”

Sibanda emphasized the importance of proper communication and administrative fairness, as outlined in Section 33 of the Constitution. “If a specific group of people will be affected, SASSA must notify them in advance, giving at least 90 days to complete the facial recognition process. If not done within this timeframe, grants may be discontinued—but this cannot happen without proper notification,” she said.

The introduction of the facial recognition system is aimed at improving security and reducing fraud, but Sibanda stressed the need for careful planning and adherence to constitutional protections for vulnerable recipients.

