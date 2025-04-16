SASSA dispels fake news over halt in grant payments

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has dispelled fake news posts and screenshots that have made rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Old Age Grant will be stopped in May if certain documents are not updated by 30 April 2025.

SASSA has noted with concern that the spread of this fake news on social media has created unnecessary panic among grant recipients, particularly the vulnerable beneficiaries, and urges the public to stop sharing such claims.

The agency assures beneficiaries that there is no need to panic, as no grants will be cancelled.

“We encourage our beneficiaries to rely only on credible information from our official social media pages. Before sharing any information related to social grants, please verify its authenticity to prevent spreading false information that could cause unnecessary anxiety and stress for our beneficiaries,” said Paseka Letsatsi, the SASSA National Spokesperson.

VOC News

Photo: @OfficialSASSA / X