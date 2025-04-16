More VOCFM News

SASSA dispels fake news over halt in grant payments

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has dispelled fake news posts and screenshots that have made rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Old Age Grant will be stopped in May if certain documents are not updated by 30 April 2025.

SASSA has noted with concern that the spread of this fake news on social media has created unnecessary panic among grant recipients, particularly the vulnerable beneficiaries, and urges the public to stop sharing such claims.

The agency assures beneficiaries that there is no need to panic, as no grants will be cancelled.

 

“We encourage our beneficiaries to rely only on credible information from our official social media pages. Before sharing any information related to social grants, please verify its authenticity to prevent spreading false information that could cause unnecessary anxiety and stress for our beneficiaries,” said Paseka Letsatsi, the SASSA National Spokesperson.

VOC News
Photo: @OfficialSASSA / X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app