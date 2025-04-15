SASSA Confirms Indefinite Suspension of Postbank Black Card Issuance

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) confirmed on Tuesday morning that the issuing of Postbank’s black cards at sites across the country has been suspended indefinitely.

SASSA spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is expected to announce a new deadline for the discontinuation of the SASSA gold card.

“SASSA remains hopeful that all beneficiaries will continue to receive their funds. We also want to emphasise that beneficiaries have the right to choose any bank of their preference. If needed, they can visit their nearest SASSA local office for assistance,” he added.