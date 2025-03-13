SASSA beneficiaries urged to switch to Postbank black cards before March 20 deadline

South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) gold card users must transition to Postbank black cards before March 20, as gold cards will be deactivated, leaving black cards as the sole means for beneficiaries to access their funds.

Speaking on NewsBeat on Thursday, Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe provided an update on the migration process. “We reached one million last Friday, meaning over a million people have already switched to the new black cards. This is out of a total of 2.8 million beneficiaries, leaving approximately 1.6 to 1.7 million still needing to transition. Notably, 46% of those who switched did so in February alone, demonstrating that our systems can efficiently handle high volumes,” she said.

Mbengashe reassured beneficiaries that while gold cards will stop working on March 20, Postbank will continue issuing black cards beyond this date. “If you do not have your black card by the end of March, you will need to visit your nearest Post Office in April to withdraw your grant manually,” she explained.

To assist affected beneficiaries, Postbank will release a list of designated Post Offices where manual withdrawals will be available. Mbengashe urged the public to collect their Postbank black cards at participating retailers as soon as possible to avoid disruptions in accessing their grants.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Screenshot