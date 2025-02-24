SA’s Equitable distribution of land and the Expropriation Act

By Rachel Mohamed

President Donald Trump’s criticism of South Africa and his executive order to halt aid to the country have added an international dimension to the debate over land and the Expropriation Act. The Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies, commonly known as PLAAS, at the University of the Western Cape, argued that this act is essential for achieving equitable land distribution.

Ben Cousins, Emeritus Professor at PLAAS, spoke on VOC’s News Beat show, stating, “The Expropriation Act has been in development for quite some time, reaching a timeline of at least a decade.”

He explained that the new Expropriation Act is necessary to replace the 1975 Expropriation Act, particularly in light of the 1996 Constitution and its property clause, which addresses the state’s authority to acquire property and the pricing involved.

Cousins also mentioned that many legal experts have reviewed the bill and concluded that it aligns with the Constitution, emphasizing that the state cannot arbitrarily confiscate land without following proper legal procedures.

“It is consistent with one of the best constitutions in the world. I believe it is being used for political purposes, as land issues often are, regardless of the perspective,” he added.

Listen for the full interview:

Photo: @GovernmentZA