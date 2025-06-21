SAPS operation nabs 200 rape suspects in one week

Police have arrested over 200 suspects for rape during a nationwide operation this past week.

The operation forms part of the police’s efforts to fight gender-based violence and femicide.

National police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk says of the arrested suspects, 56 of them were wanted suspects found in different provinces.

“Among the arrests was that of a man and woman in Bloubergstrand, Western Cape, for the alleged sexual abuse of their daughters, aged three and eight.

Police seized multiple electronic devices during their arrest. They face several charges, including the production of child sexual abuse material (“child pornography”), rape, sexual assault, and sexual grooming.

More recently, a 24-year-old suspect was arrested by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Tonga, Mpumalanga on 19 June 2025 following the gang rape of a 27-year-old woman earlier this week investigations remain ongoing.”

Source: SABC News