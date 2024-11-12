SAPS launches safer festive season with firearm seizures

With the festive season approaching, the South African Police Services (SAPS) has launched its annual Safer Festive Season operations in the Western Cape. This initiative aims to enhance public safety for residents and visitors throughout the province.

On Tuesday morning, Public Order Police officers arrested a 32-year-old man in Cobia Street, Summerville, for possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition. SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg reported, “They confiscated two 9mm pistols and 51 rounds of ammunition that were found in the house.”

In a separate incident, a man in Wallacedene was arrested by Kraaifontein’s Crime Prevention Unit on Monday evening during a stop-and-search operation. The individual was found with a 9mm pistol and ammunition and now faces charges for illegal firearm possession.

Additionally, officers from the Maitland Flying Squad acted on a tip-off about a firearm at a residence in Bishop Lavis. A search led to the discovery of a 7.65 pistol with ammunition, resulting in the arrest of two suspects, aged 48 and 51, for illegal firearm possession.

All suspects are expected to appear in the Blue Downs and Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Courts following formal charges.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied