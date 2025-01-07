SANZAF collaborates with VOC for 2025 stationery drive

With little over a week before the 2025 academic years kicks off, the South African Nation Zakah Fund (SANZAF) will be joining the Voice of the Cape Radio (VOC) generate stationery packs for the learners of the Strand Moslem Primary School.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, Shafiek Barendse, the Regional Manager for SANZAF in the Western Cape has vowed its support to the cause, stating that more needs to be done to uplift learners.

“We acknowledge that there is a dire need, especially this time of the year and we want to make sure that both learners and parents tackle this year with dignity. It is so sad that so many children are unable to go to school fully prepared where school supplies are concerned and we are hoping that we can make a difference,” he added.

Barendse further stressed that importance of embarking on initiatives like this with VOC, as the media outlet provides an opportunity for listeners far and wide to plough back into the community.

“Partnering with the VOC allows us to reach so many people who either listen to the radio or streams online. We must note that we are unable to operate successfully with the help of the listeners and community. We are appealing to those who are able to do, to help us by dropping off any stationery items,” he added.

Listen to full audio below