SANDF releases names of 14 soldiers killed in the DRC

The South African National Defense Force (SANDF) has released the names of the 14 fallen soldiers who died during and following a battle with M23 rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) earlier in the week.

Another soldier has, meanwhile, succumbed to their injuries while in hospital in the DRC, increasing the death toll from 13.

According to a statement released by the SANDF on Saturday the fallen soldiers’ names are: 1. Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola, Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi, Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe, Corporal Matome Justice Malesa, Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani, Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo, Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo, Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi, Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe, Rifleman Derrick Maluleke, Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele, Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi, Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe, Private Peter Jacobus Strydom.

The SANDF, in the statement, described these soldiers as having “displayed extraordinary courage in their confrontation with the M23 armed group”.

“The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, the Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Maj Gen (ret) Bantu Holomisa and Mr Richard Hlophe, together with the Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya send their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire defence family,” reads the statement in part.

Meanwhile, Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba has postponed to a later date her visit to the families of SANDF soldiers who died while on a peacekeeping mission at the Democratic Republic of Congo last week.

Ramathuba and her executive council were scheduled to visit about 10 bereaved families spread across Limpopo on Sunday morning.

Ramathuba’s spokesperson, Thilivhali Muavha says the postponement is to allow all necessary processes to unfold.

“Considering the ongoing SANDF processes and in respect of the protocols that need to be observed, the Limpopo Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) has had to postpone its planned visits to the bereaved families of the deceased SANDF soldiers who passed on in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This decision was not made lightly, as the Executive Council understands the importance of providing support and comfort to the families during their time of grief. The Exco remains committed to standing in solidarity with the families,” says Muavha.

Source: SABC News