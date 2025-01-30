More VOCFM News

Samaritan’s Feet SA reaches milestone by delivering 100,000 shoes

The non-profit organisation (NGO) Samaritan’s Feet South Africa has collected and distributed 100,000 shoes to disadvantaged children and vulnerable individuals across the country.

The charity’s main focus is to serve impoverished children and elderly people who lack proper footwear. CEO Hermien Louw stated that their goals for this year are to distribute an additional 50,000 pairs of shoes, expand their national reach, and enhance their impact through collaboration with other organisations.

Photo: Samaritan’s Feet South Africa / Facebook

