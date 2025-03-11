SAMA urges government to bridge funding gaps.

The South African Medical Association has urged the government to intervene in the health sector following funding cuts by United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump to USAID. Reports indicate that clinical trials on HIV research, including those at the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre, have been halted due to these cuts.

Speaking to NewsBeat on Tuesday, Public Health Specialist Professor Hassan Mohammad explained the challenges posed by the loss of research funding. “It’s a difficult situation, especially for ongoing trials. There are commitments to staff and participants, and unfortunately, there are no easy solutions.”

He added that securing research funding is a lengthy process, requiring proposal submissions and reviews. “The best approach is to seek alternative funders, but this takes time. While the government does support research through the Medical Research Council and other bodies, the funding is relatively small compared to contributions from the U.S., Europe, or Britain.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay