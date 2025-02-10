Sam Nujoma, Namibia’s first president, dies aged 95

By Rachel Mohamed

Sam Nujoma, Namibia’s first president, has passed away at the age of 95. Nujoma, a revered leader, became the country’s first president following its independence from South Africa in 1990. The Namibian presidency confirmed his death over the weekend, with President Nangolo Mbumba stating that Nujoma had been hospitalized for the past three weeks due to an illness from which he could not recover.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Zakhele Ndlovu, a political science lecturer at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal, described former president Sam Nujoma as a freedom fighter and the father of the nation, comparing him to iconic leaders such as former South African President Nelson Mandela and Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

Ndlovu remarked, “What is interesting about African politics is that we celebrate our leaders for their significant roles in fighting for independence, which is commendable. However, we often do not scrutinize the roles they played after independence.” He further stated, “Nujoma served three terms as president, and we need to ask whether he took Namibia to another level and laid the foundation for it to become a great country. It’s essential to balance that with the country’s development.”

