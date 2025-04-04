More VOCFM News

Salt River residents launch a picket to express their dissatisfaction with the opening of a cannabis shop in the area

By Kouthar Sambo

Residents of Salt River launched a picket at the opening of a cannabis shop next to Royal Cafe on Albert Road . This comes as residents share sentiments of fighting off the scourge of drug abuse in the area. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Friday, the Executive of the Salt River Residents Association, Sulaiman Appoles, said while it is a legal business, the community is accepting of the move.

“The shop is retailing cannabis growth-facilitating products. We have a significant drug problem in the area, and we understand that cannabis is a gateway drug to harder drugs. The community fears that this shop would be encouraging, if not normalising drug abuse,” explained Appoles.

*Listen to the full interview here. 

Photo: Supplied

Kouthar Sambo

