SAHUC releases hajj 1446 operator list

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has announced the list of approved operators for Hajj 1446/2025, adhering to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj’s new stipulation that each operator secure at least 500 pilgrims by the end of the third accreditation list. The accredited operators include Khidmatul Awaam Pilgrimage Services, Shafiq’s Travel and Tours, Ttw Wot Flywell, and Yusra Tours.

Discussing the developments on VOC Breakfast, SAHUC President Moaaz Cassoo shared, “These are the four accredited travel operators that have been approved by SAHUC to trade for Hajj 1446/2025.” He explained that these operators are in the process of negotiating final hotel prices for Makkah, Madinah, and Aziziyah, as well as airfare.

“From a SAHUC perspective, we are busy in discussions with the Muassasah as well as the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for their associated costs,” Cassoo added that once all pricing is settled, the finalised package details will be shared with the public within a week or two.

Cassoo clarified that, while twelve operators initially showed interest, only seven officially applied, with four meeting SAHUC’s requirements. One operator’s application was rejected due to incomplete documentation, but it has since been appealed. “Within the next day or two, we will inform that operator of the decision from the appeals committee,” he noted.

SAMTOA commenting on Hajj 1446/2025

In response to the Saudi Ministry’s new 500-pilgrim requirement, SAMTOA Chairman Sedick Steenkamp acknowledged that reaching this target presents a significant hurdle. “Of course, it is a challenge for us, considering also that our quota is fairly low. If the 500 required per company and our quota were larger, then of course it would still be manageable,” he explained. To address this, operators have begun forming consortiums to pool resources; he said one consortium is currently involving seven companies.

Steenkamp elaborated that while joining forces can streamline coordination, it also requires a higher level of organisation. “For every 50, you are getting one worker to look after the hujaaj when we do these consortiums; it is better coordination,” he said. However, he mentioned that consortiums require careful planning, especially around decision-making processes.

Steenkamp stated that even within a consortium, each operator has the opportunity to maintain its competitive edge by offering unique packages, stating that “each company will still contribute their particular package; everyone is bringing their own product to the table.” This approach not only helps operators meet the new requirements but also preserves choice and diversity for South African pilgrims.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm / Stockfile