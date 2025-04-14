SAHUC hosts Successful Hajj Awareness Programme in Cape Town ahead of 1446/2025 Hajj season

Hundreds of Capetonians gathered at Oaklands High School in Lansdowne on Sunday, 13 April, for the South African Hajj and Umrah Council’s (SAHUC) second Hajj Awareness Programme in preparation for Hajj 1446/2025.

Speaking to VOC News, SAHUC Head of Mission Hafiz Ismail Kholvadia said the event was a huge success with around 800 attendees.

The Cape Town leg followed sessions in Durban and Johannesburg held the day before, as part of a national initiative to prepare South African hujjaaj (pilgrims) for the sacred journey.

“The primary objective of the roadshow was to make the pilgrims aware of the logistical challenges faced during Hajj,” said Kholvadia.

“It was both a reminder and an opportunity to raise awareness about the complexities of the journey. We are confident the message was received and accepted in good faith.”

Kholvadia stressed that managing expectations was a key focus of the programme.

“The biggest factor is the level of expectations the pilgrims have. We wanted to make it clear that they should not expect too much and make Shukr to the Almighty for being granted the opportunity to undertake the journey.”

“SAHUC hopes that by heeding the advice given, pilgrims will be better prepared both physically and mentally for the demanding but spiritually rewarding journey.”

The first group of South African hujjaaj is expected to depart on 28 April 2025.

