SAHRC Slams Govt Over Foreigners’ Healthcare Access

By Rachel Mohamed

The South African Human Rights Commission has reiterated its commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of nationality or documentation. The Commission recently criticized the government for not addressing vigilante groups like Operation Dudula, which have blocked non-nationals and undocumented individuals from accessing public healthcare.

Speaking to VOC News, Education activist Hendrick Makaneta stated that the rights to education and healthcare are guaranteed by South Africa’s Constitution.

“Definitely, the law allows it. The Bill of Rights, found in Chapter 2 of the Constitution, gives rights to everyone in the country. These rights must be respected. Among them are education and healthcare,” he said.

He expressed support for the South African Human Rights Commission’s stance against vigilante groups, noting that Operation Dudula and some community members unlawfully prevent access to public healthcare.

He also challenged claims that migrants strain the healthcare system, stating that migrants are often used as scapegoats to divide communities.

“The government is responsible for planning ahead. Our population is increasing, which also affects schools. Sometimes, at the start of the year, there are unplaced learners. This is not simply because of migrants. It is often a failure by the state to plan.”

Listen to the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: South African Human Rights Commission/ Facebook