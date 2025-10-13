More VOCFM News

SAHRC Slams Govt Over Foreigners’ Healthcare Access

By Rachel Mohamed

The South African Human Rights Commission has reiterated its commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of nationality or documentation. The Commission recently criticized the government for not addressing vigilante groups like Operation Dudula, which have blocked non-nationals and undocumented individuals from accessing public healthcare.

Speaking to VOC News, Education activist Hendrick Makaneta stated that the rights to education and healthcare are guaranteed by South Africa’s Constitution.

“Definitely, the law allows it. The Bill of Rights, found in Chapter 2 of the Constitution, gives rights to everyone in the country. These rights must be respected. Among them are education and healthcare,” he said.

He expressed support for the South African Human Rights Commission’s stance against vigilante groups, noting that Operation Dudula and some community members unlawfully prevent access to public healthcare.

He also challenged claims that migrants strain the healthcare system, stating that migrants are often used as scapegoats to divide communities.

“The government is responsible for planning ahead. Our population is increasing, which also affects schools. Sometimes, at the start of the year, there are unplaced learners. This is not simply because of migrants. It is often a failure by the state to plan.”

Listen to the full interview:


VOC News

Photo: South African Human Rights Commission/ Facebook

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app