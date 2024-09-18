Saftu intensifies call for Israeli product boycott amid Gaza crisis

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is intensifying its call for a complete boycott of Israeli products in response to the ongoing destruction in Gaza. The union has criticized the upcoming African Global Dialogue in Johannesburg for minimizing the crisis and excluding Palestinian voices. General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi urged South Africans to join global solidarity efforts and apply economic pressure on Israel for its military actions.

Vavi emphasized the importance of solidarity in the federation’s boycott campaign. “To us, solidarity knows no borders. We were major beneficiaries of international solidarity during apartheid and colonialism. We didn’t rely solely on our own strength but also on the support of others worldwide,” he said.

He compared the struggles of the Palestinian people to the South African experience, stating that they are enduring something even worse. “The people of Palestine are facing a far worse genocide from the Israeli government. For 75 years, they’ve endured colonialism, relentless bombings of residential areas, and forced displacement from their homeland. It’s been 75 years of life made unbearable, with millions of Palestinians still living in refugee camps.”

Vavi noted that in the past year, the situation has escalated, with Israel accelerating its efforts to wipe out the Palestinian people. “Genocide is underway in Palestine. Since October 7 of last year, it’s estimated that over 41,000 people have been slaughtered, with some estimates putting the number above 120,000. Thousands of young people are buried under rubble, families are torn apart, and countless schools, universities, and hospitals have been destroyed.”

Listen to the full interview below…

