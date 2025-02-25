SAFTU condemns attack on EMS workers in Khayelitsha

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has strongly condemned the attack on emergency medical services (EMS) workers in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, over the weekend. Reports indicate that seven criminals hijacked an ambulance and allegedly sexually assaulted one of the EMS staff members.

Saftu spokesperson Newton Masuku highlighted the devastating impact of such incidents on communities. “These are essential services. The implications are dire because EMS personnel provide emergency care to the public. It is truly disheartening that brazen criminals continue to target them. This is not the first time it has happened multiple times.”

Masuku noted that reports of such attacks date back as early as 2016 and continue to occur sporadically. “These incidents make it difficult for EMS personnel to perform their duties. They may become reluctant to enter known hotspots, which could lead to delays in life-saving interventions. We are calling on the government to intervene urgently.”

Expressing Saftu’s outrage, Masuku added, “We are appalled and horrified. The sheer nature of this attack on people who are providing critical services that society depends on is unacceptable.”

Saftu has called for stronger measures to protect EMS workers, ensuring they can perform their duties safely without fear of violence or intimidation.

