SAFCEI Flags Concerns Over Koeberg License Renewal

The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) has reiterated its warning over Eskom’s controversial plans for the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant. The National Nuclear Regulator is expected to approve a 20-year license extension for Koeberg’s Unit 2.
 
SAFCEI’s Executive Director, Francesca de Gasparis, argues that Eskom’s plan is fundamentally flawed, as the utility has based its safety assessment of Unit 2 on data from Unit 1—despite the reactors differing in design. She says this approach undermines proper safety verification.
 
“Eskom is asking South Africans to accept Unit 2’s safety based on data that hasn’t been directly collected from it. We question how this is allowed for such a high-risk energy source. Why has Eskom bypassed internationally required safety tests, and how can South Africa allow weaker safety standards?” de Gasparis asked.
 

Photo: Supplied

 

Aneeqa Du Plessis

