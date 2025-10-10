SAFCEI Flags Concerns Over Koeberg License Renewal

The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) has reiterated its warning over Eskom’s controversial plans for the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant. The National Nuclear Regulator is expected to approve a 20-year license extension for Koeberg’s Unit 2.

SAFCEI’s Executive Director, Francesca de Gasparis, argues that Eskom’s plan is fundamentally flawed, as the utility has based its safety assessment of Unit 2 on data from Unit 1—despite the reactors differing in design. She says this approach undermines proper safety verification.

