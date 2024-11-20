SACP to review relationship with ANC in upcoming 5th Special National Conference

By Daanyaal Matthews

An historic alliance in the political history of South Africa has been the tripartite alliance with the partnership of the African National Congress (ANC), the Congress of South African Trade Union (COSATU), and the South African Communist Party (SACP), being crucial in the nation’s history.

However, this historic partnership has been damaged following the establishment of the Government of National Unity (GNU), as both COSATU and SACP have questioned the establishment of the coalition with parties that ideologically juxtapose the left-leaning policies they espouse.

One of the major issues of contention in relation to the GNU is both in relation to the parties that constitute it and its collective decisions in the Republic.

At the GNU’s inception, COSATU showcased speculative concern on the inclusion of the Democratic Alliance (DA), as the more centrally right party has had numerous public contentions with the trade union, especially when it related to labour rights.

The SACP has been far more vocal in its concerns and contentions about the GNU, with a media statement issued after the party declined to celebrate the GNU with the ANC, citing numerous issues with the GNU but crucially highlighting the inclusion of the DA as a main detraction.

These public disagreements have stirred conversation on a possible future of South African politics without the tripartite alliance especially with the SACP expected to review its relationship with the ANC in its upcoming 5th Special National Conference.

Dr. Levy Ndou, a political analyst and political science lecturer at the University of Venda, argued the history of the ANC and the SACP has always been contentious with the alliance serving the purpose of representing the working class and theorized that given these ties will converge together into the future.

“There should constantly be lines of communication, mainly on policy issues, which should actually be directed and be biased for the marginalized and the poor. But, based on the historical background of the alliance, one would still expect them to differ but should always find ways and means to converge and make their way forward,” theorized Dr. Ndou.