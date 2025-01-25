SA, Türkiye strengthen historic cultural and economic ties.

Former Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, and Awqaf SA are hosting a delegation from Erzurum, Türkiye, in Gauteng and Cape Town to strengthen cultural, educational, and economic ties between South Africa and Erzurum.

Speaking on PM Drive, Awqaf SA CEO Mickaeel Collier highlighted the historical significance of Erzurum’s connection to Cape Town, saying: “Nearly 162 years ago, an Ottoman emissary arrived in Cape Town, sent at the request of the local Muslim community to guide them in their faith and further establish the Islamic community. This followed Tuan Guru’s earlier efforts, where he structured the Muslim community.”

Collier explained that after Tuan Guru’s passing, the community faced a period of limited access to Islamic knowledge. The Ottoman emissary’s arrival played a pivotal role in preserving and advancing the community’s spiritual and cultural identity. This historical bond underscores the importance of fostering ties with Erzurum today.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay