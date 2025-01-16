SA Top Matric Achiever of 2024

By Rachel Mohamed

The release of South Africa’s matric results is always a significant event, but this year was extra special for Cape Town. Rayyan Ebrahim, an 18-year-old from Pinelands High School, has been named the country’s top achiever.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast Show, Rayyan reflected on his journey, emphasizing consistency and balance in his studies. “I dedicated time daily, focused on revisions, and sacrificed a lot, including tackling past papers and seeking help when needed. My goal was never just to be the best but to do my best.”

Rayyan also shared his passion for justice, expressing a desire to raise awareness about the genocide in Gaza and inspire youth to stand up for what’s right.

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm