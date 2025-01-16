More VOCFM News

SA Top Matric Achiever of 2024

By Rachel Mohamed

The release of South Africa’s matric results is always a significant event, but this year was extra special for Cape Town. Rayyan Ebrahim, an 18-year-old from Pinelands High School, has been named the country’s top achiever.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast Show, Rayyan reflected on his journey, emphasizing consistency and balance in his studies. “I dedicated time daily, focused on revisions, and sacrificed a lot, including tackling past papers and seeking help when needed. My goal was never just to be the best but to do my best.”

Rayyan also shared his passion for justice, expressing a desire to raise awareness about the genocide in Gaza and inspire youth to stand up for what’s right.

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News
Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app